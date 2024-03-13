StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.48 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.