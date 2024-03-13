StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.48 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

