StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $79.74 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

