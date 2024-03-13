StockNews.com Downgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP has a 1 year low of $113.64 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

