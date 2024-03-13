Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up approximately 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Nestlé by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY remained flat at $107.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 405,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,176. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

