Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.56. 1,565,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,707. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

