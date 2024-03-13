Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,040 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. 6,529,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,027,657. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

