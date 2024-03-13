Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.88. 1,275,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.