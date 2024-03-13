Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,840 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.01. 513,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,014. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

