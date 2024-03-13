Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

STRA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 88.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 152.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,660,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

