Stratis Price Tops $1.57 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $248.35 million and approximately $48.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.17 or 0.05454954 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00074449 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00019266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00018685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 158,032,679 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

