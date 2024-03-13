Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Dagco Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Dagco Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3,281.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.3% of Dagco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $6,578,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.13. 104,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

