Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 611 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.63. 12,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $129.36. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

