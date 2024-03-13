Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.