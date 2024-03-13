Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

PXD traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $246.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.