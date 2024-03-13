Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,363,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,576,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

