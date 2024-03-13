Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.57

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 325747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,140,000 after purchasing an additional 155,343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after purchasing an additional 182,289 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

