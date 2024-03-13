Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 2,250,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,041,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Specifically, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,254,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

