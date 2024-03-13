Sylebra Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,870,589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,286,000. Chegg makes up about 3.3% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 5.93% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 294,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 191,165 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 114.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 262,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 140,113 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 298,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 186,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHGG

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.