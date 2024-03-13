Sylebra Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,818,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. comprises about 0.7% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned about 4.50% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,413. The stock has a market cap of $331.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

