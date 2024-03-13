Sylebra Capital LLC Makes New $217.29 Million Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,948,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,290,000. Impinj makes up approximately 11.5% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Impinj at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $320,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Impinj by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 355,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.93. 36,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,436. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $142.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $54,107.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $54,107.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

