Sylebra Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,924,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,822,000. Elastic comprises about 16.9% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 3.94% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ESTC stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $106.28. 184,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,578. Elastic has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.20 and a beta of 0.97.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
