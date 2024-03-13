Sylebra Capital LLC Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,464,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,732,000. KE comprises about 1.2% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,911. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

