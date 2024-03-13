Synapse Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $277.30 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,990,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

