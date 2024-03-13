Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

TISCY opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

