Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 509.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,859,000 after buying an additional 1,250,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. 5,593,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,900,243. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $738.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

