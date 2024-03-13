Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 495,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,079,403 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on TALK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Talkspace Price Performance
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Talkspace Company Profile
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
