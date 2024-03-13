Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6,699.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Target stock opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

