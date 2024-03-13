Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

TARO opened at $42.00 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

