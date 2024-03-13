Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Down 5.7%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $31.42. 208,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 829,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,600 in the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

