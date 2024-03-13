Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.77. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,120,014 shares changing hands.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $551.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
