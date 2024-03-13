Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.77. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,120,014 shares changing hands.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

