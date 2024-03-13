TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) versus Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Head-To-Head Review

TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Biopharm and Vigil Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.26 -$1.72 million N/A N/A Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.04) -1.46

TC Biopharm has higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for TC Biopharm and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Vigil Neuroscience 1 0 4 0 2.60

TC Biopharm currently has a consensus target price of $1,400.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77,677.78%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 483.89%. Given TC Biopharm’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TC Biopharm is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Profitability

This table compares TC Biopharm and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A Vigil Neuroscience N/A -48.56% -43.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of TC Biopharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC Biopharm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TC Biopharm beats Vigil Neuroscience on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also conducting IND-enabling studies with a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist program to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer's disease in genetically defined subpopulations. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

