Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

