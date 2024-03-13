Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $36,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,677,359 shares of company stock worth $422,782,644 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DELL stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.12. 3,248,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,003. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.