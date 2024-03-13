Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $61,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, hitting $732.38. 896,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $473.00 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.70. The company has a market cap of $324.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

