Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $21.89 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.15. The stock had a trading volume of 585,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $141.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

