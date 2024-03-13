Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kroger were worth $22,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kroger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,521. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

