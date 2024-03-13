Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $49.99 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.20. The stock had a trading volume of 234,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,226. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $290.66 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.