Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,035 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna worth $24,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,021 shares of company stock valued at $11,048,392 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

