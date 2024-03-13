Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 252,729 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.33. 2,696,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,233,785. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.