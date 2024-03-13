Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.31. 2,249,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,173. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

