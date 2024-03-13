Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 180,772 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 180,772 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $41,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.68. 2,443,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

