Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 19,835 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $25,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AME traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.72. The company had a trading volume of 107,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,502. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $182.72.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

