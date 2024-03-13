Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 22,477 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,477 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,482. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

