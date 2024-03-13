Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 24,364 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,364 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,465,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.71. The company had a trading volume of 538,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,025. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.35. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $303.40.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

