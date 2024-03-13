Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 30,935 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 894.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 23,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $4,723,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.09. 1,378,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,654. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

