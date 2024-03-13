Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.36 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

