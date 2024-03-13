Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TELNY opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

