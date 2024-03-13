Telia Company AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0963 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of TLSNY remained flat at $4.71 on Wednesday. 52,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 234.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

