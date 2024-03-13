Tellurian Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tellurian in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. White expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.36. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,877,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,241,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 544,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,503,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

