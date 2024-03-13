TerrAscend (TSNDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of TSNDF stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

