TerrAscend (TSNDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
Shares of TSNDF stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
TerrAscend Company Profile
